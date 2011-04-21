<> on April 13, 2011 in San Francisco, California.
Should Barry Bonds’ records be wiped clean from the record books? USA Today Sports Columnist Christine Brennan thinks they should and joins The Scott Garceau Show to tell us why.
Should Barry Bonds’ records be wiped clean from the record books? USA Today Sports Columnist Christine Brennan thinks they should and joins The Scott Garceau Show to tell us why.
NO WAY!
THIS A WITCHHUNT AND ITS MAKING MLB LOOK RACIST
IM NEVER ATTENDING ANOTHER MLB GAME IF BARRY IS PUNISHED AND I WILL LEAD A NATIONAL STRIKE OF BALL PARK WORKERS…THINKS ITS A JOKE WE CAN BRING THE BASEBALL STADIUMS TO A HALT, NO WORKERS NO GAMES, DUMB ASS MLB OFFICALS……….ITS ABOUT THE FANS NOT POLITICS
VISIT MY BLOG
http://ethicalfutures.wordpress.com/2011/03/27/dont-try-to-blow-sunshine-up-my-butt/
IF YOU BELIEVE THIS A WITCHHUNT THEN YOU MUST BELIEVE THAT RODGER CLEMENS ,MARK MCQUIRE, PETE ROSE ETC OR MAYBE YOU JUST DON’T CARE THAT MOST OF US JUST WANT TO SEE A ATHELETE DO THIER BEST WITHOUT CHEATING HANK AARON WAS CLEAN AND DID WHAT HE DID BY HARD WORK BUT YOU MUST BELIEVE THAT HE SHOULD HAVE JUICED TO ACCOMPLISH WHAT HE DID .FROM WHAT YOU HAVE WRITTEN I GUESS RIGHT AND WRONG HAVE NO PLACE WITH YOU AND EVERYTIME SOMEONE GETS CAUGHT IN A MESS OF THIER OWN MAKING IF THEY ARE BLACK THEN IT’S RACISM. MAYBE YOU’LL LIVE LONG ENOUGH TO KNOW WHAT TRUE RACISM IS. WHICH HOPEFULLY WILL GIVE YOU A LITTLE UNDERSTANG SINCE YOU SEEM TO HAVE NONE
Its a witch hunt. He is the only one on trial. If MLB does wipe out the record, then MLB which made huge profits off every stadium he was at, should give up all that money. Whats more, MLB knew Barry was receiving legal steroids for treatment from injuries. Which steroids caused him to hit more home runns, the legal ones, or the illegal ones? See my point?
No I dont that should happen. If you do it Barry Bond than you need to do it for a sports figure who are guily of using HGH and/or steriods
Everyone who has used steroids or other “game” enhancer and has gotten caught should be punished and their records which were acquired because of the cheating should be wiped out of the books. They were obtained illegally. The player should be punished also by suspension or banishment from the game. These guys saw dollar signs and also wanted to fuel their egos. They demeaned not only the game but themselves. Good riddence to them.
Whenever Blacks who incidentally dominate sports in general except Hockey don’t get what they want, they pull out the race card. I for one could give a fat rat’s a$$ about a cheater like Bonds anyway. He & his ilk have sullied the game of baseball.
Sherrif Willie,
Did Barry Bonds alone sully the game? or has this time in history sullied the game. Bonds was not the first or second to use steriods. and guess what??? baseballs image has NEVER been all that clean!! i could go and question many players throughout history based on various issues. So many have cheated in this sport over the YEARS!!
Korcoran,
Please note that I said “He & his ilk” together have sullied the game. Bonds was so out there looking for the adulation that with the big risk comes the reward & therefore the scorn & punishment.
Any time you cheat to aquire a record, you should not be honored at all. My answer is an absolute YES
Fair is fair……you want to take away his records? Then go back to EVERY baseball player in the history of the game who lied even one time and take away their records too.
Oh yeah…..and don’t forget to spend tens of millions of dollars over eight years to investigate every single player suspected of lying. Bunch of BS
Who cares anyway?!? The Fed spent countless millions of dollars prosecuting Bonds all because of what? Threats of Mass Terror? Espionage? National Security issues? None of the above…our wizards at the Fed wasted all our hard earned tax dollars to prosecute Bonds for lying about his own personal steroid use. This whole process was a joke from day 1, with the punch line deilvered as an invoice to the citizens of the US to the tune of a multimillion dollar legal bill…
Yes, of course he should be stripped. It isn’t about lying. Its about taking drugs that made him better than he was. And Mark McGuire should be stripped also. It would be a travesty to keep the records of anyone when it is proven they took steroids that helped their performance. How can you not strip them but justify Pete Rose not being in the Hall of Fame because he bet ON HIS OWN TEAM TO WIN. That didn’t change the game at all. These roid ragers did change the game. Between steroids and free agency, I quit watching baseball, my first true addiction, 20 years ago. In the same vein, I’m leaving football behind because it is truly the National Felony League. I’m into NASCAR now. When someone does drugs there, they are given a 1 year suspension and have to come back in the minors. If they are caught again, life time ban. Give me some redneck good ole boys any day of the week!
Whatnow.
You make a valid point & I hope it continues in that vein. Drivers on “Roids” @ 200mph is death either by a crash or testing. Funny isn’t it that NASCAR doesn’t have drivers that are Blacks. NASCAR driving requires brains & coordinated skill set & not just a set of legs & a fat a$$.
oh we’re coming to nascar..once they let us in we’re going to take that over too..lol…i know many Mario Andretti’s in my area..we just haven’t had the opportunity to break into nascar..but when it happens i guess whatnow won’t have anything to watch…lol…it’s not our fault that we are physically inclined..lol..i love it..we move in yall move out…hopefully we’ll back you into a small corner…lmao…scared and uneducated…counting numbers and ratios…we could give a damn about who’s population is higher..you people kill me!!
Laughing, Typical of a porch monkey’s attitude. Your last sentence said it all only that we people, aren’t killing you , your race is doing a fine job itself……And no, your race doesn’t have the brains to figure out a NASCAR dash panel & all the lights that go Bling”…It ain’t gold teeth buckaroo.
laughing at you..you’re too funny..if you think…your gonna eat your words..lol…we are coming to nascar…and if its not a black then it will be a latino…because your out numbered..lol..so be afraid…be very afraid…like we know you are sheriff willie…better get to breeding so you won’t become extinct like some of you think is gonna happen..stop letting other races impregnate your lilly white women and making your race impure..hitler said it best..lol
Hey laughing, We may bein the minority smoke but we will always control 98% of the wealth while you coons kill each other for the leftovers.
Why is it that only black people think this is racist? If you look at HooDatIS stupid blog he is def an afro amer. Let it go dude! Racism is still alive because of ignorant people like you that want to keep it alive so it gives you something to do! To quote Ed Norton in 25th hour, “Slavery ended 137 years ago, move the F on!”
Chirs,
For the record I am an African-American or Black American. An afro is a hair style.
it becomes racist when a black man is targeted because his record exceeds Babe Ruth, or he becomes the highest paid sports figure and then a out the sky scandal falls upon his head..unfortunately its become a pattern, and if he is stripped and no one else is then what any other explanation for it..you people live in a fantasy land of candy and roses..when in reality racism is alive and rampant and not only propogated by African Americans.. you can’t make something out of nothing. sorry that your on the right (white) side of it. but until you’ve experienced it you can not speak on a matter that does not involve you.
Oh please. Have you been oppressed in some way? Were you hung, beaten, stoned, etc…? What the heck have you experienced and I will bet you that me (as a white guy) hasexperienced the same thing. You have idiots like Sharpton and Jackson who cry race at every minute thing. Lebron is a runaway slave according to them, sign he the F up then if that is what a slave is treated like. Same with Peterson. Jackson gets a man fired for saying nappy headed hoes, who the hell cares. How many times has Charles Barkely made a race comment on television? Has anything ever happened to him? Get over your damn selves
Oh yea, and Roger Clemens will be going through the same exact thing so it is not race related and Bonds exceeded Hank Aaron for the all time home run king not Babe Ruth. So I guess is black on black racism…
again like i said until you experience it don’t speak on it…you’re on the wrong side so you’ll never understand…i did not experience slavery you a$$hole but i do experience the residual effects of caucasions and their superiorty complex. until you’ve been a black child in a perdominantly white school and slapped by a white teacher because you advised her that a black man invented the traffic light..then holler at me..until you’ve been pulled over for driving black..then holler at me..until you have been chased by a dog taught to hate black skin..then holler at me..until you’ve been called a N___er and spit on by an 8 yr old little white girl when walking to a store because her parents taught her that…then holler at me..so get over yourself for thinking racism doesn’t exist..sir…these are my experiences..and guess what i don’t judge your whole race by those ignorant people..but i don’t act like it doesn’t exist either!!
Look, I am not saying it doesn’t exist, I am saying you guys take it to an entirely different level man. A little girl calling you the N word and spitting on you, yes thats racist, the guy that posted on here porch monkey, yes racist but come on, do you honestly think this barry bonds thing has anything to do with race??? Is it necessary for Jesse Jackson to be involved in every f’g thing that has nothing to freaking do with him and label it as racism? Racisim is one way. It’s racism if it wrongs a black person but it isn’t if it wrongs the white person. Or the response is similar to yours, until youve lived it dont say anything. I to have been pulled over by cops for 5 miles over the speed limit on the side of the highway coming back from college, had drug dogs search my car, and my laundry thrown all over the side of the road for no reason while I sat their handcuffed (or driving black as you call it, only i’m white). I’ve also been jumped and robbed by 6 black people because apparently I was walking through the wrong neighborhood trying to get home one night (while they called me white boy and cracka). I’ve offered a black man in the city a ride once because it was raining out and he seemed decent and ended up having a shotgun put to my head because he accused thought i was a cop. Soven though it might be racist that a little girl spit on you, I willl trade you that for a jumping and a shotgun to my head any day of the week. http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/inside_game/magazine/life_of_reilly/news/2002/01/30/life_of_reilly/
its not that African Americans want racism to live on. its unfortunate that it existed. its unfortunate that hostilities are still alive because of the actions of our forefathers. Ignorance is no justification for violence or hate. Its just appalling for someone to say “slavery ended 137 yrs ago, move the F on!’ when you have cases like Jenna 6 and an African American women sentenced to life for an $11.00 robbery, or a woman facing 20 yrs for getting loud with an officer in wal-mart. if you got arrested with an ounce of cocaine and i get arrested with an ounce of crack you would get about a year in jail whereas i would get 20 years. so until its all fair in love and war sir we will continue to have dialogues like this. I understand your fustration but you have to understand mine as well. this is a sensitive matter and unfortunately is woven into the fabric of what the United States of America is, and with all anomosity and tension some one is bound to blow and sometimes tragic incidents as your happens. its just simple nature any animal that is abused or treated badly is going to attack and they may not attack their actual abuser but they will attack anything that looks like the abuser. and until racism is completely obliterated you will have conspiracy theorist who look at every situation from a racist point of view.
always pullin the race card…
Sorry, just abbreviating. Got lazy since I am at work.
a lot of sports have changed i thiink what now said it pretty good an this race card honestly i am white but i dont care what race or color you are wrong is wrong why do people keep doing this race thing an most of the time it is the african americans who do it i read these blogs everyday an i see most people with so munch negativity yes anyone who cheats should be stripped off all titles
Blacks are the most racist race on earth & that is a fact.
what is you imperial evidence of the sheriff willie..prove your statement to be fact and use the vinn diagram to prove that your arguement is fact.
Laughing, Just walk through any black neighborhood & see how blacks treat each other. Worse than junk yard dogs. They kill one another at alarming rates & when the ones who make it big like you Jesse or Al or Lebron, they move to white neighborhoods, get one wives or girlfriends like al sharp, supreme justice Clarence pubic hair Thomas. They want nothing to do with you colored boys.
Race card is all you know to get the attention, Jesse & Al taught you coons well.
Laughing,
I think if you read your previous posts I think you’ll see that you DO group whites. I think you even used the Imfamous “YOU PEOPLE” which causes cries if not screams of racism from Balck Americans. As far as taking over sports I think you should look closer at baseball, I think Latin players rule there.
its called sarcasm maam/sir…I’m stooping to sherriff willie’s level so he will understand how stuuupid he sounds..but thank you for your insight..lol
He NEVER could have done it without the aid of steroid use! All one has to do is look at the before and after pics of him. If you can say a human being can experience THAT much muscle growth in such a VERY short time WITHOUT the use of ANY artificial means whatsoever, then you gotta be using too!!!!!!!!! He would never have achieved those records without using the dope!
now matter how he got his numbers, he got them. you cant erase history, it would be stupid for them to take them away
Plain and simple you use and its been proven your record should be erased or atleast have a * next to with the note of what you did. Pete Rose was band from the H.O.F. when he was a manager and betting on his team to win. He wasn’t band when he was a player and he still should be allowed into the hall. Then you have guys like Bonds who weight like 165 lbs. when he started and it look like somebody stuck a airhose up his but and turned it on full blast. They have already said that alot of guys who used will never make the hall, why should bonds be any different. He should be prowed of breaking his god fathers record, because he knows he was dirty. It doesn’t matter about race or anything else. Tired of hearing race this race that. Let the people who worked for the records have them honestly.
The Bigger question is “what did MLB know and when did they know it” ???? We know they made huge amounts of money off the chase, and we know MLB needed a shot in the arm- pun intended, to get people interested in the game again.
“Its a witch hunt. Baryr is the only one on trial. If MLB does wipe out the record, then MLB which made huge profits off every stadium he was at, should give up all that money. Whats more, MLB knew Barry was receiving legal steroids for treatment from injuries. Which steroids caused him to hit more home runs, the legal ones, or the illegal ones? See my point?”
Brent,
Bonds is not the only one on trial. It’s not a witch hunt either. Roger Clemens will be on trial later this year. It’s also not a race thing & I’m tired of hearing about the race card from Blacks every time their so called hero’s are caught with the hand in the cookie jar.
This is why I hate the government and why baseball sucks (not the 9 inning game itself… the brand). We don’t want cheating…so you want people’s bodies falling apart and players being physically miserable. Hgh should be LEGAL. It’s saving the lives of those with muscular dystrophy.
Remember when you were a kid , thinking how cool lizards were because they grew body parts back? That’s kind of how Hgh works with your body.
No asterisk. No stripped records. Everyone “cheated” pitchers were better too. Steroids and Hgh benefit pitchers WAY MORE than hitters.
Obviously, only one player did not use steroids. Ken griffey Jr. He didn’t even want to play after the 97 homer Derby. His body fell apart.
When you have cancer, don’t have chemotherapy or laser surgery. It’s cheating and unnatural. Eat acai berries………
It’ not a black or white thing or even a right or wrong thing. it is a media thing. barry was not a media darling and they crucified him for it. he was great before all the roids bs started. leave it alone. this negativity has to be hurting his family. not fair !!!!!