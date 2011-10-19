Dad Furious After Teen Daughter’s Sex Tape Goes Viral

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sex tape recorded on Baltimore City school property has spread all over the Internet. The father of the 14-year-old girl involved was so upset he contacted WJZ.

Meghan McCorkell has more.

Baltimore City police are investigating a video that’s gone viral. It involves a 14-year-old girl whose father says she had no idea it was all over the Internet.

A sexually explicit act on Baltimore City school property involving students as young as 14 is now all over the Internet.

“She was forced to do this. She was bullied, harassed into doing this,” said her father, who was not identified.

The father of the girl involved said his daughter didn’t know she was being taped. Now he wants to know why Facebook, Twitter and YouTube allowed it to remain posted for four days.

“They did nothing to protect my daughter and I’m furious. I mean, any parent would be,” he said.

Other parents were outraged when they saw the tape.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t even believe they would do this,” said Gerald Hendricks.

“I was shocked. I thought it was terrible. I thought it was appalling and I wanted to know what’s going on with the young lady,” said Mary Jones.

All of the teenagers involved in the incident are students at Douglass High School but school officials say the incident didn’t happen there. It happened after school outside a building not used for instructional purposes.

School officials are cooperating with police but said, “In the meantime, city schools are working with the families of the students allegedly involved in the incident to make sure they receive the support they need.”

The girl’s father hopes someone pays for this.

“The one that videotaped it, I hope he’s incarcerated. I’m hoping he gets some serious time out of this,” he said.

The teenage girl has transferred out of that school.

Baltimore City police are working with school officials in the ongoing investigation.