Baltimore County Cop Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Officer

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)— There are embarrassing allegations against a Baltimore County police officer. And it’s one of his fellow police officers in the police department leveling the accusations against him.

Derek Valcourt has the shocking details.

Officer Harold Williams, 42, is known for his singing voice, but it’s his law enforcement skills that earned him a position on the police tactics team at the Baltimore County police training academy. And it’s where court records indicate he sexually assaulted a female officer.

On March 13 the woman claims after a working out together, Williams began massaging her feet while she was laying face down. Without her permission she says he began rubbing his private parts along her foot and toes.

The female officer reported the incident to her supervisors.

“Obviously we do not tolerate this kind of behavior from our officers. We are here to enforce the law, not break it,” said Elise Armacost, Baltimore County Police spokesperson.

As detectives began investigating, the female officer produced text messages from Williams.

He wrote: “I am so sorry. Will you please forgive me?”

Another saying “Can we please keep this between us? I promise that I can explain. But I won’t bother you again. I’m so sorry.”

And finally “This is the worst day of my life. I’m sorry.”

Williams now faces criminal charges and has been placed on administrative leave.

“That means that his police powers have been suspended, including the confiscation of his service weapon. There’s a full internal investigation that will be done pending the outcome of the criminal case,” Armacost said.

Williams has been charged with a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He faces the possibility of up to 11 years in prison if convicted.

A trial date in the case has been set for May 22.