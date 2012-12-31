Man Fatally Shot Outside Glen Burnie Bar; Killer Remains At Large

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ)—An investigation is underway in Anne Arundel County after a deadly shooting in a bar’s parking lot. And the killer remains on the loose.

Mike Schuh has the very latest.

Police say this isn’t the first time the bar has been a crime scene. In fact, this is the third murder in as many years there.

Anne Arundel County police swarmed Dietrich’s Tavern on East Furnace Branch Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a 31-year-old man named Sir Keith English Queen Jones was shot to death in the parking lot outside.

Police say the shooter got away.

“There are several witnesses. Some may have been in the bar and at least one was outside who may have witnessed this, and they were taken for interviews,” said Lt. Glenn Shanahan, Anne Arundel County police.

Police will check security camera footage for evidence. The crime is upsetting to those who knew the victim.

“Terrible loss. This guy is not just like some bar hang out kind of guy. He’s educated, comes from a good family, tremendous losses going on,” said Gerard Mahoney.

It’s the third murder in Dietrich’s parking lot since 2009. Clayton Battle pled guilty to shooting a man with a rifle there two years ago.

Frustrated employees at nearby businesses complain the tavern has attracted crime.

“It sucks. It’s scary, especially quiet neighborhood kind of a family area and you got stuff like that going on. I mean it’s ridiculous,” said Mike Wiedenhoeft.

So far, police don’t have a specific description of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Anne Arundel County Police.

The victim was scheduled to appear in a Baltimore County courthouse on marijuana charges in April.