Vigil Held For Md. Teen Shot By Army Recruiter In Murder-Suicide

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ)— The latest push to prevent gun violence comes as Maryland mourns a 17-year-old honors student shot by her Army recruiter. The bodies of Michelle Miller and the Army staff sergeant were found dead in his Montgomery County apartment.

Kai Jackson has the emotional outpouring from a candlelight vigil held Tuesday night.

Police are investigating and loved ones of Michelle Miller are heartbroken. Essentially they’re asking the same question: why did this happen?

The 17-year-old is being remembered as a wonderful daughter and a good friend. She was also an all-star athlete.

Tuesday night, those who knew and loved her held a vigil for the Rockville High School senior.

“They had hundreds of students come out tonight to just remember her, to celebrate her life and to take care of one another. I think that was the big part about it,” said Dana Tofig, Montgomery County Schools.

Montgomery County police say Miller was found dead Monday at the Germantown home of an Army recruiter.

She was reported missing and a tip led them to the home. Officers forced their way inside.

Police believe 31-year-old staff Sgt. Adam Arndt shot and killed Miller and then himself.

Miller, who played varsity lacrosse and soccer, was recruited by the Army and planned to join after graduation.

“Investigators are continuing to work on the circumstances of this case. We do not believe this was a stranger based event,” said Capt. Paul Starks, Montgomery County Police.

Police are unclear of Arndt’s motives. But Miller’s father says she got a text from Arndt that he was suicidal and she went to help him.

Arndt was married and Miller’s father told the Washington Post he suspected his daughter and Arndt may have had a relationship.

“She was the passion that drove this team, this family forward. She made everyone want to be better, go faster, go harder,” said Caitlin Ulmer, Rockville lacrosse coach.

Family members say what’s really tragic in this case is that once she got through the Army, Miller wanted to work with soldiers who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

So far, the U.S. military has not commented on this situation.