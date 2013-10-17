License Suspended: Shocking Allegations Against Local Gynecologist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shocking allegations. A local gynecologist with thousands of patients–under investigation. He’s accused of photographing patients’ bodies and abusing drugs.

The case–strikingly similar to another case earlier this year.

Meghan McCorkell has the disturbing details.

The Maryland Board of Physicians has suspended the license of Dr. John Yacoub after a federal investigation turned up some alarming discoveries.

An OB/GYN in Maryland for 30 years, Doctor John Yacoub’s license is now suspended. According to a suspension order, a staff member reported Yacoub had large quantities of controlled dangerous substances he wasn’t authorized to prescribe.

DEA agents raided Yacoub’s Towson apartment last month and found prescription drugs and traces of cocaine. On the doctor’s cell phone, they discovered multiple images of female genitalia in a medical setting.

Yacoub operated a private practice on the GBMC campus. In a statement, GBMC’s chief medical officer says: “We are deeply concerned by these events. GBMC is always evaluating our procedures and policies to ensure the utmost care and safety of our patients.”

Yacoub is the second area OB/GYN accused of taking inappropriate pictures of his patients this year. Johns Hopkins doctor Nikita Levy took his own life in February after police found extensive evidence he secretly videotaped his patients.

Many of Dr. Levy’s patients have now filed lawsuits against Johns Hopkins, including Tyesha Bell.

“I had no idea that this man was capable of doing such acts,” Bell said.

“When things like this happen, it opens your eyes.” said Bella Owens, president of the Baltimore County Commission for Women.

Owens says hospitals must do more to protect patients.

“It is the ultimate violation. It really angers me. I mean, for something like this to happen,” she said.

Doctor Yacoub is set to appear at a suspension hearing next week in front of the State Board of Physicians.

According to the suspension order, Dr. Yacoub failed two separate drug tests, testing positive for cocaine both times.

Doctor Yacoub was not an employee of GBMC. His privileges at the hospital have been suspended indefinitely.

