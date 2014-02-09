Police Officers Search For Suspect Who Stole Items From Cop Car

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for the suspect who stole two guns and ammunition from an unmarked police car.
According to police, an off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer parked his station vehicle in front of his home. When he went to the car the following morning, the car door and trunk were both open.
The officer noticed his Colt 223 rifle, a Sig Sauer SRT 40 caliber service weapon, ammunition and a ballistic vest were missing.
Those items were stored in his trunk.
If you have information, please call police.
Other Local News:
- Police: Last Texts From Slain Teacher Said Boyfriend Was Taking Her On ‘Adventure’
- Autopsy Of Murdered Pregnant Teacher Reveals She Was Shot In The Back Of The Head
- Girlfriend Charged In Death Of Man Found In Maryland Forest
- Police Locate Vehicle Suspected In Hit-And-Run Death Of Man Walking Mother Across Street
- Baltimore Police Release Sketch Of Rape Suspect
One Comment