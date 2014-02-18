Kevin Spacey & Bill Clinton Meet Up In Baltimore Starbucks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surprise at Starbucks. An unlikely celebrity visit to a coffee shop right here in Baltimore: actor Kevin Spacey and former President Bill Clinton.

Meghan McCorkell has more.

Kevin Spacey reminisced about his trip to Charm City, telling the story to David Letterman Monday night.

The Starbucks–near the University of Baltimore in the Mount Royal neighborhood–is usually a hangout for students but one afternoon in 2012, Starbucks regulars were starstruck.

Former President Bill Clinton stopped in for coffee with Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey told Letterman the story on the “Late Show” Monday night. Clinton was in town to speak at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Spacey was filming the popular Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Spacey told Letterman he and Clinton are good friends and the former president loves Spacey’s imitation of his voice.

Other Local News:

