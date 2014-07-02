D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Appeals Ruling On Sentence

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo is appealing a judge’s rejection of his claim that his sentence of life without parole is unconstitutional.
Malvo was convicted for his role in the sniper shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. He was 17 at the time of the shootings, which terrorized the region for more than three weeks in October 2002.
Attorneys for Malvo claim a 2012 Supreme Court decision that bars mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles applies to his case. A federal judge in Norfolk rejected the claim last month. Malvo’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal Wednesday.
Malvo’s adult accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed by Virginia in 2009.
(Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
One Comment