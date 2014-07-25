Police: Woman Spit On Officers’ Faces During Drug Arrest In Glen Burnie

July 25, 2014 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, cds, Drug Arrest, Heroin, Ritchie Highway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Anne Arundel County Police say a Bethesda woman spit in three officers’ faces as she resisted a drug arrest in Glen Burnie.

The incident started just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police responded to the parking lot of a Target store in the 6700-block of Ritchie Highway after receiving information that a woman was using drugs inside a parked car.

As officers approached, they found 43-year-old Dana Heaton inside a Nissan Altima with several suspected heroin capsules inside.

Heaton then allegedly began fighting with officers. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, she allegedly spit in the face of three officers.

Heaton was eventually taken into custody. Her charges include possession of CDS and resisting arrest.

A total of 11 heroin capsules, weighing 2.90 grams, were recovered from the vehicle.

