Police Cadet Placed On Leave After Crash Kills Woman On I-495

August 1, 2014 4:50 AM
LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County involving an SUV driven by a cadet.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 495 in Lanham. Troopers say 18-year-old Sebastian Reyes, a cadet in the commercial vehicle enforcement division, was driving an unmarked SUV on a routine assignment.

Police say Reyes used a crossover for emergency vehicles to head in the opposition direction. Officers say Reyes lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped a car driven by 59-year-old Karen Holt-Williams of Temple Hills.

Authorities say Holt-Williams’ car traveled across the interstate and hit a jersey wall. Reyes’ SUV hit another car.

Holt-Williams died at a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

Troopers say Reyes has been placed on leave.

