BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore-area restaurateur and finalist on the popular reality television show “Top Chef” has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge.
Bryan Voltaggio pleaded guilty Friday to a single DUI charge in Baltimore District Court and was sentenced to one year of probation. He also was ordered to tour a hospital trauma unit and attend a victim-impact panel with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Voltaggio’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment Friday.
Voltaggio, who lives in Urbana, owns four restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic region, including James Beard Award-nominated VOLT, in Frederick. He placed ond to his brother Michael on the “Top Chef” television show in 2009.
The DUI charge stems from a June 6 traffic stop on South Howard Street in Baltimore.
