Baltimore Man Wins $3.9M In Negligence Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man who says he was left paralyzed from the mid-chest down because of negligent post-operative care has been awarded $3.9 million.
A jury awarded the damages to 64-year-old Richard Dallatezza and his wife on Wednesday following a weeklong trial.
The Daily Record reports that Dallatezza underwent successful spinal cord surgery at Saint Agnes Hospital in November 2012. In his lawsuit, Dallatezza says his neurosurgeon incorrectly restarted him on blood-pressure medication that later led to a stroke in his spinal cord.
Attorneys for Dallatezza’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Charles Schnee, argued that a blood clot was responsible for the stroke.
Dallatezza’s attorney says that claim is not supported by medical records.
Schnee and his Baltimore practice were the defendants in the case. Schnee’s attorney did not return calls for comment.
