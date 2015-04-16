Police: Murder Suspect Still At Large

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of killing his wife while she was working at a Hanover Dunkin Donuts is still at large.

Anne Arundel County police have been searching for 24-year-old Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel after his wife, 21-year-old Palak Bhadreskumar Patel, was found gruesomely beaten to death inside the Dunkin Donuts kitchen. Mr. Patel is a Dunkin Donuts employee, too.

Police were called to the donut shop on Arundel Mills Boulevard around 11 p.m. Sunday, April 12 — after patrons complained the door was unlocked, but no employees were inside.

An officer searched the restaurant and found Mrs. Patel in the kitchen dead.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is now suspected in her death, however police haven’t been able to locate him.

According to police spokesman T.J. Smith, Anne Arundel County has asked for help from the FBI to find the suspect.

“Our message to the public: we’ve released his photo out there. If you know where he is, call us,” police said.

Police say Patel is facing first and second degree murder charges. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

Dunkin Donuts issued a statement about the incident: