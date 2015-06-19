Baltimore Pastor On Church Shootings: ‘There’s A Purpose For This’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in a Charleston church shooting appears in court on closed-circuit television, as people try to comprehend the actions he confessed to.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren with more on a solidarity rally for the victims in Baltimore.

In sanctuaries across this nation, tears fell and hands went up to god as people tried to make sense of the massacre in Charleston at the oldest black congregation south of Baltimore.

“We can be honest, god. We’re mad. We can be honest, god. We’re frustrated,” a pastor said.

Pastor Donte Hickman leads Baltimore’s Southern Baptist Church. At the time of the shooting, he was in Charleston at a prayer service just a short distance away.

“There was an overwhelming feeling of uncertainty and fear. People were at the altar praying. You could see dozens of them looking over their shoulder toward the front door to see if the gunman was coming in the church,” said Hickman. “Even in situations like this, we cling to our hope and we know this is not the end and there’s a purpose for this.”

With police warnings, churches across the country are increasing their security. Southern Baptist is no exception.

“No one should come to church to feel violated. The church is the place where people should be able to be vulnerable and safe,” said Hickman.

Pastor Hickman uses security guards. So do other churches, which are vulnerable because they’re often open late–and to anyone.

“Some walk in for prayer, and instead of praying, are preyed upon and don’t walk out,” said Andre L. Spivey, pastor.

For Pastor Hickman and many others, this Sunday’s sermon will focus on other, perhaps even bigger, issues: mental health, guns and racism.

“I heard the gunman reported that the people were so nice, that he almost didn’t shoot them. But he had a choice, and he allowed his hate to prevail over their love,” said Hickman.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on the church massacre in South Carolina.