‘Pawject Runway’ Promotes Pet Adoption, Raises Funds For Local Shelter

June 19, 2015 5:05 PM By Ron Matz
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the hippest fashion show in town and it happens Friday night at the Royal Farms Arena.

Ron Matz reports a former MMA fighter is making sure that canines and kittens will be the stars of the show and it’s all for a good cause.

The dogs and cats at BARCS need your help and thanks to John Rallo and friends, they’re getting some Friday night at Royal Farms Arena.

It’s Pawject Runway — the hippest fashion show around.

“We’ll be walking out dogs and cats that are up for adoption,” Rallo said. “They’ll have their costumes on. They’re really the stars of the show and a good amount of animals get adopted.”

Koby will be strutting his stuff.

He was just surrendered to the shelter this week because his family couldn’t care for him. He’s only a year old.

“There are so many animals in need of a place to go,” said Jennifer Brause, executive director of BARCS in South Baltimore. “That’s one thing about BARCS, we’re what’s called an open admission shelter. We accept every animal in need; we don’t turn anyone away.”

Rallo and his friends are big guys who show their soft side. Former Raven Torrey Smith will be there.

“We have Brandon Williams, Torrey Smith, Qadry Ismail and Gerrard Sheppard,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for people to interact with the ballplayers, get some autographs and raise money for a great cause.”

WJZ‘s Meghan McCorkell and Kristy Breslin will be among those walking the runway with their four-legged friends.

“We rely heavily on public support to do the work that we do here,” Brause said. “We take in about 12,000 animals a year so all the proceeds from this event go to helping all those animals.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until about 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and there are also VIP tickets available for $65 that included beer, wine and food. ”

“We hope we raise a lot of money tonight and have a lot of people come out,” she added.

