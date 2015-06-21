More Food, Entertainment On Day 2 Of Baltimore’s African American Fest.

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–Dozens gathered for more food and live entertainment for the final day of the African American Festival in Baltimore.
Sunday’s attendants were in for a treat with performances by Randy Roberts and Kingdom, Tamela Man, and tonight Will Dowing.
The festival filled with food vendors is one of Baltimore’s largest annual events.
The event is free to the public.
