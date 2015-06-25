Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Police Investigate Attempted Armed Robbery in Annapolis ‘Goodie Bus’

June 25, 2015 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Annapolis Maryland, Armed robbery, Madison street Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in the city.

Police report the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Madison St. Authorities say a man armed with a handgun demanded another man’s property while he was buying cigarettes.

The victim was on a converted school bus known as a “goodie bus” when the alleged robbery happened. The victim escaped out of the back of the bus and fled to a neighboring home to call police.

The victim’s vehicle, which was parked near the bus, had a smashed windshield, three flat tires and dents to the body.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-280-CLUE.

 

