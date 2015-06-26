BREAKING WJZ: Cosmo DiNardo's Attorney Says He Has Confessed To Killing All 4 Missing Men in Pennsylvania, Led Police To The Bodies

Major Decisions, Debates Taking Place On Md.’s Terrible Traffic Congestion

June 26, 2015 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Annapolis, Commuters, Congestion, Larry Hogan, Maryland, Traffic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s traffic congestion creates some of the nation’s worst commuting headaches.

Although congestion is worse in the densely populated parts of the state next to the nation’s capital and around Baltimore, long commutes are not limited to those areas.

A new Republican governor and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have been contending over tolls, taxes and infrastructure priorities.

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce a decision soon about whether to move ahead with a $2.45 billion light rail project in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

July 1 also marks a milestone. Tolls will drop across the state after Hogan pushed for the reduction. Taxes on gas will go up 1 percent, as part of incremental gas tax increases approved in 2013.

