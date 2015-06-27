Bob Costas Rips Cubs Pitcher For “Atrocious Performance” (Video)

By Ross Kelly

Poor Pedro Strop. Not only did the Cubs’ pitcher suffer his first blown save of the year in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Cardinals, but he also received the wrath of Bob Costas who was calling the game on MLB Network. Strop came in at the bottom of the 8th with a 2-1 lead and proceeded to give up two hits (1 HR), a HBP, a BB and only retired one batter. Upon being removed by Joe Maddon, Strop pointed to the sky while walking off the mound which prompted Costas to say,

“Strop is on his way out, pointing toward the heavens…asking some departed relative for forgiveness for this atrocious performance.”

Earlier in the game both Costas and analyst Jim Kaat had commended the teams for their strategic play without messing with the aesthetics of the game by over-shifting certain batters. Strop apparently erased all of that with just 18 pitches and Costas was sure to let the whole world know about it.

Ross Kelly is an Associated Producer for CBS Local Sports. He is from Louisiana and is a fan of all sports, but not of any teams (except LSU). He can be reached at ross.kelly@cbs.com.