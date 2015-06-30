Julia Roberts Goes Vigilante In ‘Secret In Their Eyes’ Trailer: Watch

By Courtney E. Smith, Radio.com

The first trailer for Secret in Their Eyes has dropped and it features Julia Roberts as we’ve never seen her before.

The actress plays Jess, a member of an FBI team along with her partner Ray (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and their District Attorney supervisor Claire (Nicole Kidman), whose daughter is killed violently but they are forced to release the man they suspect did it.

The trailer shows Jess and Ray finding her daughter’s body in a dumpster, capturing her soul-breaking emotional reaction.

“It was just one of those scenes. You knew it was part of the reason she was doing the movie and yet it was something she was really dreading,” writer/director Billy Ray told Yahoo! Movies. “She was going to have to go to a place that was going to be very painful.”

13 years later, Ray finds a lead he thinks can send the killer to jail but Claire is hesitant to follow it and Jess only wants vengeance, in or outside the law.

The film is in theaters on Oct. 23.

