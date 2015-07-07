Amy Schumer To Feminists Everywhere: You’re In ‘Good Hands With Me’

July 7, 2015 11:23 AM
Amy Schumer

By Shannon Carlin, Radio.com

Amy Schumer seems to be everywhere this month, including the cover of Glamour

For her first cover—and there are multiple Amy covers, just FYI—Schumer is looking fierce and talking with her sister and Inside Amy Schumer writer Kim Caramele about her feminist icon status.

“It was very unexpected. I don’t try to be feminist. I just am. It’s innately inside me,” she told the mag. “I have no interest in trying to be the perfect feminist, but I do believe feminists are in good hands with me.”

We believe her from the looks of the cover shoot, which had her admitting, “I have three faces I can make, and I’ve done them all,” not to mention “I love strangers touching me and taking pictures of me.” That is until they start pulling that straightening iron just a little too hard.

