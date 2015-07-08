‘The Late Late Show’s’ James Corden To Host 31st Annual TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association has announced that James Corden, the host of CBS‘ “The Late Late Show,” will also serve as host of this year’s TCA Awards on Saturday, August 8.

Corden, who recently took over “The Late Late Show,” is set to open the untelevised event with a monologue before presenters and recipients take the stage to give out awards for programming that has made an impact on the 2014-2015 television season.

“Between his fan-favorite role as the Baker in ‘Into The Woods’ and his tremendous job as host of ‘The Late Late Show,’ James Corden has quickly established himself as a rising star in the entertainment industry,” said Scott Pierce, TCA president and television critic at The Salt Lake Tribune. “Corden’s relatable sense of humor and charming personality make him the perfect person to set the tone for the evening, as we announce our picks for the top programs of the year.”

RELATED: Watch Iggy Azalea & James Corden Do Carpool Karaoke, Talk Wedding Planning

The TCA Awards are a big moment for television critics who will honor a wide variety of categories and genres like news and information, youth, drama, reality and comedy. Nominations were spread across most major networks, including CBS and sister network The CW, where “The Big Bang Theory,” and “The Flash” are nominated.

Corden’s hosting duties place him among a long list of A-List celebrities who have hosted the awards event. In the past, big names like Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson and Wanda Sykes have all served as emcee of the event.

Thus far, Corden has managed to gain attention for his buzzworthy skits on his late-night talker. From “Carpool Karaoke” to his viral videos that have reached millions of viewers on line and on CBS All Access, Corden’s success to continues to grow.

For more Entertainment news and information from CBS Local, click here.