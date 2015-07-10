‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ Teaser Debuts At Comic-Con

July 10, 2015 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Comic-Con, Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

By Philip Cosores

Fans will have to wait until November 20 for the conclusion of The Hunger Games saga, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, but Comic-Con 2014 in San Diego was the site of a debut of a new teaser and trailer for the highly anticipated film.

Related: ‘Hunger Games’ Draws to a Close with Revolutionary ‘Mockingjay 2’ Trailer

While the full trailer is yet to appear online, the teaser is now available to watch. The clip portrays an army, dressed in white, moving in sync as if they were virtually a dance squat, until Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss appears dressed in red and the message “Freedom is worth fighting for. Stand With Us” flashes.

Read the full story on Radio.com

Comments

One Comment

  1. photoprice says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Dear,

    It is so nice to know that somebody appreciates what I do, you can read more about my works here http://www.gas-systems.ru/peace.php?2726

    Danielle Dodge

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch