‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ Teaser Debuts At Comic-Con

By Philip Cosores

Fans will have to wait until November 20 for the conclusion of The Hunger Games saga, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, but Comic-Con 2014 in San Diego was the site of a debut of a new teaser and trailer for the highly anticipated film.

While the full trailer is yet to appear online, the teaser is now available to watch. The clip portrays an army, dressed in white, moving in sync as if they were virtually a dance squat, until Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss appears dressed in red and the message “Freedom is worth fighting for. Stand With Us” flashes.

