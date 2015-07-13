Player Style Files: Titans’ Dexter McCluster Has Swag, Makes Up His Own Words

By David Heim

Titans running back Dexter McCluster is a lot of things: NFL running back, clothes and jewelry aficionado, religious pool player. But he is known by his peers and fans by one nickname: Run DMC. Yes, like the music group.

“My nickname–Run DMC–I got it in college,” McCluster said. “Some guys came shirtless to a game and painted ‘Run DMC’ across them. I was like, ‘yea Run DMC, yea I know the group,’ and they were like, ‘no Run Dexter McCluster.’ Ever since then I’ve had that nickname and that’s what everybody calls me.”

McCluster might go by that single nickname, but he is known as a couple of other things besides running back on his team; like shooting pool.

“When I’m not playing football I like to shoot pool,” McCluster said. “A lot of my teammates come by the house.”

Another thing McCluster enjoys in his free time is riding around in his cars. He sports a Bentley GT Continental speed as well as a Jaguar XJL. Not bad.

“Man I got swag,” McCluster said. “My swag is A1, and I know a lot of people use that word, but I definitely have it. My style, you never know what to expect.”

Dexter McCluster has so much swag, he even makes up his own words, like fee meh.

“‘Fee Meh’ is a substitution word for whatever you want, whatever you don’t say. Like if I was going to say, ‘this my baby…this my fee meh.”

Another thing McCluster takes pride in is his wardrobe, collecting different types of threads and ties.

“You’re going to do it, do it right baby.”

Whatever you say, DMC.

