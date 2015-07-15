Frederick County Sheriff’s Office In Search Of Wanted Mount Airy Man

July 15, 2015 11:15 AM
MOUNT AIRY (WJZ) — The Frederick County Bureau of Investigation is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchel Lawrence Yates, 20, of Mount Airy, MD.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports early Tuesday at approximately 4:30 a.m. that Yates was driving under the influence of alcohol and holding his girlfriend in his vehicle against her will.

Deputies located the vehicle on Mussetter Rd. in Ijamsville but quickly lost sight of the car.

Yates is wanted through the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant on charges of fleeing and eluding police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yates is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 301-600-2071.

