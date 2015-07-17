‘Ball Cap Bandit’ Wanted For Nearly A Dozen Robberies In Baltimore Metro

BALTIMORE (WJZ)—A man dubbed the ‘Ball Cap Bandit’ is wanted in a series of bank robberies and commercial robberies in the Baltimore metro area.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a mustache and goatee. Police say he’s wearing a ball cap in each of the robberies, with sunglasses as an attempt to hide his face.

According to authorities, he approaches the counter, hands the clerk or teller a note and demands money. No one has been hurt in the robberies.

The most recent incident occurred on July 16, 2015 at the Game Stop located in the 2400 block of North Charles Street.

Police believe he may be responsible for nearly a dozen other robberies.

Foreman Mills at 5425 Baltimore National Pike on July 15

Wells Fargo at 6309 York Road on July 14

Wells Fargo at 5701 Reisterstown Road on July 1

Auto Zone at 5316 York Road on June 28

M&T Bank at 207 W. Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen, MD on June 27

Foreman Mills at 2501 Belair Road, June 26

Aldi at 3140 Washington Blvd., on June 23

Aldi at 3250 East Fayette Street on June 20

If anyone has any information about the robber or robberies, they are asked to call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.