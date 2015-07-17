Pre Game Playlist: Titans’ Dexter McCluster’s Music Is A ‘Jack-Of-All-Trades’

By David Heim

Titans running back Dexter McCluster has many positions on the football field: running back, wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner to be exact. He also has a lot of positions on his taste in music.

“My musical taste–it’s pretty much everywhere,” McCluster said. “I’m just a lover of music, so anything that sounds good to me, I’m going to listen to it.”

It’s no secret McCluster has many roles on the football field. But where does that inspiration come from?

“My favorite artist of all-time has to be Jamie Foxx,” McCluster said. “I say Jamie Foxx because he’s multi-talented. He’s a great singer, great performer, great actor, great comedian. He’s a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ and I try to model myself behind him, but just in a football purpose- in the football world. I’m a ‘jack-of-all-trades.'”

You know who else is a pretty good singer? Dexter McCluster himself. Catch the tail-end of the video below to see for yourself.

“Hidden talent–yea I sing,” McCluster said. “I don’t hide it…I sing everywhere I go.”

McCluster might be singing while he’s riding around in his cars.

“My favorite song to blast around the car–Lil Wayne ‘CoCo’ remix,” McCluster said. “It’s a little exclusive–you have to be 18 and older to hear it but I would definitely say that one.”

As noted above, McCluster’s music taste emulates to the football field. So what is he bumping to right before he steps onto the field?

“Rich Homie Quan–‘Walk Thru’ because every time I walk out or every time I come out of that tunnel, I feel like the man,” McCluster said.

