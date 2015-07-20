Player Style Files: 2015 Open Champion Zach Johnson Is A ‘Movie Nut’

By David Heim

Professional golfer and member of the PGA Tour Zach Johnson has enjoyed a successful career in golf, winning the Master’s in 2007 and the Open Championship in 2015. He’s had quite the journey, one that started many years ago.

“I started the game when I was fairly young,” Johnson said. “I played all sports; golf wasn’t the first and certainly wasn’t my first love. But my folks joined a small club back in Cedar Rapids, Iowa– Elmcrest Country Club is where it all started. Larry Gladson, the head pro over there, kind of got me going in the game. Golf kind of picked me and I just kind of rolled with it.”

Johnson has been on the Tour since 2004, but his first major feat came in 2007 when he won the Master’s over Tiger Woods.

“Winning the 2007 Master’s was a dream fulfilled,” Johnson said. “Culminating on Easter Sunday with my family was very special. You couldn’t write it up any better. It was only my second win but it was a win that really helped the remained of my career and still will.”

Johnson has definitely found success on the links, racking in over $30 million in career earnings, but it is off the course that Johnson finds his living.

“When I’m off the golf course and my wife and I have free time, which is not very often, we really enjoy movies,” Johnson said. “I’m a movie nut, she might even be more so. Holiday in our house is the Oscars.”

Johnson, who currently resides in Georgia with his wife and kids, enjoys the southern-style food as well.

“I’m a foodie, I enjoy it a lot, and contrary to what it looks I eat a lot,” Johnson said. “My comfort food of all things would be southern soul barbecue.”

But perhaps nothing Johnson does off the course is more valuable than his Zach Johnson Foundation, which is a non-profit organization Johnson and his wife started to help families in Iowa.

“The Zach Johnson Foundation, for my wife and I, is very much a part of what we do and why we do what we do,” Johnson said. “It’s a great platform for us to give back to the community that started me in the game and other communities.”

