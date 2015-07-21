Smithsonian Looks To Crowdfunding To Save Neil Armstrong’s Spacesuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — It made one of mankind’s greatest moments possible.

As WJZ’s Alex DeMetrick reports, the mission now is to save the spacesuit Neil Armstrong wore when he first stepped foot on the moon.

Armstrong stepped first, followed by Buzz Aldrin on July 20, 1969.

For 30 years Armstrong’s space suit was on exhibit at the Smithsonian’s Air & Space Museum.

But for the past 10 years, it’s been held in a special storage facility.

Time is taking far more toll on it, than space ever did.

“We did notice that the interior rubber bladder had become brittle and once they become brittle it starts the degradation process,” said Lisa Young, Objects Conservator. “It’s irreversible.”

While on exhibit, 30 million visitors viewed the suit. Finding enough people now, could help save it.

But now the technology exits to bring it back to its former glory, digitize it and put it on exhibit — and you can make that happen. It’s time to “Reboot The Suit.”

Sixty four percent of the Smithsonian’s $1.36 billion budget comes from the federal government.

The rest comes from private donations and grants.

Crowd funding is a new frontier for the institution as it hopes to raise a half a million dollars in 30 days to fund the preservation of Armstrong’s suit.

If ti happens, with a 3D printer, you could someday whip one up at home.

“We will produce a 3-D scan that someone could actually print their own space suit if they wanted one in the future,” Young said.

If “Reboot The Suit” is successful, the Smithsonian will put it back on display on July 20, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.