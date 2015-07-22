Former Officer Plans Blackface Fundraiser For 6 Indicted Cops In Freddie Gray Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) –A former Baltimore police officer is under fire for the way he wants to support six officers charged with the death of Freddie Gray.

As Christie Ileto reports, the officer planned to perform an Al Jolson routine in blackface to raise money for the Baltimore officers but the event was later canceled.

67-year-old Bobby Berger is a former Baltimore cop known for his controversial performances. He planned an event for November 1, 2015 in Glen Burnie to raise money for the six officers charged in the Freddie Gray case.

“Once I heard of it I was insulted,” said Kenneth Butler.

Butler is with Vanguard, a group that represents minority cops.

“You can find another way,” Butler says. “I understand your support for the six. Why would Bobby Berger think someone would want to see that? This is 2015.”

The invitation says Berger’s event would be held at Michael’s Eight Avenues in Glen Burnie.

A spokesperson for the venue says, “No contract was signed with Mr. Berger. Michael’s does not condone blackface performances of any kind.”

The police union says the six officers were unaware of the event.

“Not something (they) would be involved in, nor would (they) except funds raised in this manner,” said FOP Attorney Mike Davey.

“While we have much respect for both of our Retired Brothers, Kenny Driscoll and Bobby Berger, Baltimore City FOP Lodge#3 is not supporting or endorsing the event that they have planned for November 1, 2015,” said the Fraternal Order of Police in a statement. They went on to say, ”We do not condone any performance representing the iconic racist figure that is Al Jolson, nor do we support the collection of any donations other than those made directly to the FOP Lodge #3 Distress Fund.”

WJZ did speak with Berger by phone and asked him if he thinks his performance to help raise money for these officers perpetuates an underlying tone of racism that’s surrounding the Freddie Gray Case.

He said, “no” and that his “act is not racist.”

The former city officer was fired from the department, insisting on continuing his Jolson impersonation.

Berger said he already sold about 600 tickets. No word yet on if and where that performance will take place.

The NAACP says with all the things happening in Baltimore, this is just salt in the wound.