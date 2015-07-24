FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning Issued For Baltimore And Harford Counties | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

3 Years Later, Police Still Searching For Vi Ripken’s Kidnapper

July 24, 2015 11:20 PM By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ)–In 2012, Cal Ripken’s mother, Violet, was kidnapped from her home, before being found tied up in a car. Three years later, police have still made no arrests.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports, with the renewed search for answers.

On a quiet street in Aberdeen, three years ago, someone abducted Baltimore’s first lady of baseball, Violet Ripken, at gunpoint. To this day, despite big publicity, a $100,000 reward, and surveillance video of the suspects, no arrests have ever been made and no suspects ever named.

“I worry about it, and it crosses my mind a lot because she came from such a popular family, you would have thought they would put more into it,” said Carrie Fulkes.

Mike Thomas has lived in Aberdeen almost 42 years and says he rarely sees that much crime.

Through a spokesman, the Ripken family said they have already made all the comments they’re going to make on the matter and police were not available to talk about the case.

Ripken’s son and O’s great, Cal Jr., did speak to WJZ shortly after the abduction, which he said changed their lives.

“Mom is forever affected there’s no doubt about it and we’re forever affected as a result of that. And it’s a little unsettling he’s still out there,” said Ripken Jr.

Among the bizarre details, the man dropped Vi Ripken off almost directly in front of her home, in her car. Oddly with a massive police presence there at the time, no one  immediately noticed her bound inside.

The trouble did not end for Ms. Ripken. About a year later, a man pulled a gun on her at a bank. Authorities arrested him and believed the two crimes are not related and say that the investigation into her abduction is still open.

“Can’t forget about it until there’s some sort of closure,” Cal Ripken Jr. said.

In an interview following that abduction, Vi Ripken said she can’t live in fear, she still has to go out and live her life.

The FBI is assisting local police in the case.

