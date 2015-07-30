Authorities: Officer Accused Of Pointing Gun At Neighbor Appeared ‘Highly Intoxicated’

BROOKYLN, Md. (WJZ)—A law enforcement officer is charged after he allegedly pulled a gun on his neighbor and young children last weekend in Brooklyn, Maryland.

Jason Wojciechowski was driving to his Brooklyn home with his girlfriend and his one and two-year-old daughters when he said hello to his neighbor Freddie Puryear standing in the street.

Wojciechowski says, “He told me to put my hands out the window. And I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ And then he had the gun pulled at me.”

Puryear is a police sergeant with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Investigators say he was off duty and highly intoxicated when he held the gun to Wojciechowski’s head.

“I kept repeating ‘I have my kids in the car, what is wrong with you!'” Wojciechowski said.

The family managed to get away and call 911.

Police say they were called to this same area just 30 minutes before, for another incident involving Puryear and a boy on a bike.

According to charging documents, Puryear allegedly assaulted a boy on his bike because he believed the boy was taking pictures of his property. The victim reported he was riding on his bike while speaking on his cell phone when Puryear came out of his home on Camrose Ave. The victim says Puryear yelled at him and accusing him of taking pictures of his property and vehicles.

Puryear then pushed him twice and then the victim pedaled away from the property, according to the report. Puryear disputed those claims telling police there was never any physical altercation.

Police searched the officer’s home and found a handgun and several rounds of ammo near the door.

Authorities say in all, they seized 13 firearms from the residence, including a firearm that matched the description that was pointed at the family inside the car.

The incidents have neighbors rattled on Camrose Ave.

“That is the scary part. I have two little ones of my own and another on the way and to hear that someone can just pull their gun out, it’s pretty scary,” said Steven Ferguson.

WJZ tried to speak with Officer Puryear, but no one answered his door.

Puryear was arrested and charged with 4 counts of first degree assault, 5 counts of second degree assault, 4 counts of reckless endangerment and one count of use of a firearm during felony.

Captain Harold Williams of the State of Maryland Department of Labor Licensing and Regulations responded to the scene and took possession of Puryear’s departmental firearm, his issued identification and badges.

Officials with the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation say they are aware of the incident, but won’t comment on Puryear’s employment status.