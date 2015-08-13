WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Hagerstown Police Chief To Retire After 26 Years Of Service

August 13, 2015 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Chief, Hagerstown, Mark Holtzman, Police, Retirement

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The chief of the Hagerstown Police Department has announced his plans to retire after 26 years of service.

The Herald-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/1MpGyGY ) Police Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement Wednesday. Holtzman says he plans to accept a new job with a different police agency.

Holtzman says he has not set an exact date of when he’ll be leaving.

In September 2012, he was named acting chief after former Police Chief Arthur Smith retired. Holtzman was sworn in as chief in January 2013.

Holtzman began his career with city police when he became a cadet at age 18.

During his tenure, he served in many roles, including as the director of the Washington County Narcotics Task Force.

Holtzman is also a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy for Law Enforcement Executives.

(Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

