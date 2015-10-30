Ravens Safety Matt Elam Suspended For Violating Substance Abuse Policy

October 30, 2015 4:53 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An already-injured Ravens player will spend even more time on the bench when he’s eligible to return.

Safety Matt Elam has been suspended without pay for one game for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Ravens made the announcement Friday, Oct. 30.

Elam was a first-round draft pick in 2013.

He suffered a season-ending biceps injury on the first day the team put on pads in 2015 camp.

