New Allegations Surface In Sex-For-Repairs Scandal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Battered on all sides. Baltimore’s housing commissioner is being asked to explain a potential sex for repairs scandal, fix falling apart housing and even resign.

Alex DeMetrick has the storm of controversies hitting the city’s housing administration.

Graziano is out of the office but not the hot seat. In the past month, the housing commissioner has come under fire for shoddy maintenance of public housing.

“There’s things that’s been on the list for years that’s not been done and the living situation is horrible,” said resident Rochell Barksdale.

And a lawsuit by residents of Gilmor Homes, who allege housing repairs get done in exchange for sexual favors.

Now two maintenance workers have been suspended, claiming it happened after they reported the sex for repairs complaints to superiors.

If it was punishment for whistleblowing, Graziano says, “I can’t comment on personnel matters but it’s part of an ongoing investigation.”

And now City Councilman and mayoral candidate Nick Mosby was taking his own walk through the Latrobe Homes—and taking a direct shot at Graziano.

“Because of a lack of leadership, because of a lack of oversight, I’m standing here and I’m requesting Commissioner Paul Graziano immediately resign as commissioner,” he said.

But Graziano was working Tuesday. He toured the McCullough Homes after complaints from residents aired on WJZ.

“We are committed out here first hand and seeing what their concerns are,” he said.

There was a gas leak at the back of one of the apartments. He had the woman and her family moved into a renovated unit—but for Graziano, other problems remain to be solved.

Graziano says his agency is working as quickly as possible to address repairs but cutbacks in federal funds make it difficult.

City and federal investigators are examining the sex for repairs allegations.