Beer Bottles Recycled Into Candles For A Cause

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So what can you do with an empty beer bottle?

Well, a Fells Point Tavern owner has come up with a great idea and one that’s helping others at the same time.

Ron Matz has more on Candles for a Cause.

When beer bottles are discarded what can you do with them?

A light went on in Fells Point, they’ve been turned into wax candles courtesy of Max’s Taphouse.

“We were looking for something to do with the beer bottles,’ said taphouse owner Ron Furman. “My buddy Nick at Su Casa said why don’t you make candles out of them — and that’s what we did.”

They are cut on a angle — Baltimore’s own with names like Spiced Pumpkin Ale and Crisp Apple Cider. And the aroma is perfect for the season.

“The fragrenaces of course don’t smell like beer,” said Charlie MacSherry of Max’s Taphouse. “We wanted to have beer-inspired scents.”

They are at sale at Su Casa and other business with some of the proceeds going to the Believe In Tomorrow Foundation, which helps critically ill children.

“We supply extraordinary support services to criticallu ill children locally at the Children’s House at Johns Hospkins and the Believe In Tomorrow House at St. Casmirs,” said Brian Morrison, CEO of the foundation. “These are two facilities that provide about 2,400 hundred overnight accomodations to sick kids and their families.”

This idea was hatched at Max’s eight months ago where they collect thousands of empty beer bottles every week.

“We had to learn the candle business, which I had never done,” said Furman. “It’s not a craft, it’s a science. We wanted to make a quality product that people would come back and buy because it’s a great candle.”

A single candle is $15 and a four-pack is $50.

The candles are being sold at nine locations around Baltimore. Go to www.believeintomorrow.org for more info.