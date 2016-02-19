Cartoon Campaigns Aims To Teach Youth About Dating Violence

A creative cartoon campaign aimed at middle schoolers is being used to spark serious conversations about dating violence.

It’s the brainchild of the One Love Foundation — an organization founded after the murder of a college student from Maryland.

As Gigi Barnett reports, the cartoons show young kids what love is and what it’s not.

Powerful and healthy messages wrapped up in simple, short vignettes.

These cartoons are part of the newest campaign by the One Love Foundation.

To make middle schoolers, teens and young adults more aware of what relationship violence looks like.

Jordyn Cohen’s with the One Love Foundation, which was borne out tragedy.

The family of University of Virginia student and Maryland native Yardley Love started the organization. Police discovered her body back in 2010 — beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend.

Cohen says #That’sLove follows each positive cartoon.

#That’sNotLove appears after the negative cartoons.

The cartoons touch on guilt, control and anger and the foundation says the sooner a middle schooler knows the difference between good and destructive relationships — the better off they’ll be finding healthy love.

“A lot of teens are testing the waters before they get in to those situations so they can really recognize those early warning signs,” says a representative of the foundation.

The One Love Foundation released the cartoons on its website this month because in part of Valentine’s Day.

One Love says it’s challenging everyone to pick a cartoon and then have a discussion on it with a friend or child.

The One Love Foundation does outreach work at nearly 400 college campuses and more than 150 high schools nationwide.

See the cartoons here.