O No: Adam Jones’ Post-Game Pies Banned

February 28, 2016 10:51 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Say it ain’t so! The Adam Jones post-game pies are over.

For years, All-Star Orioles outfielder Adam Jones would hit the Birds’ star of the game in the face with a pie.

The Orioles are banning the post-game MASN pie smash because of safety issues…but things could get interesting.

Adam Jones has addressed the ban on Twitter.

