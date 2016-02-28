O No: Adam Jones’ Post-Game Pies Banned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Say it ain’t so! The Adam Jones post-game pies are over.

For years, All-Star Orioles outfielder Adam Jones would hit the Birds’ star of the game in the face with a pie.

The Orioles are banning the post-game MASN pie smash because of safety issues…but things could get interesting.

Adam Jones has addressed the ban on Twitter.

Y’all must got me twisted. Believe someone’s taking a succulent pie to the kisser. #StayHungry #RebelWithACause — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) February 27, 2016

Now I need some suggestions on something new. #PantsThem #Swirly — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) February 27, 2016