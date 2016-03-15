New Multi-Use Building To Be The Tallest Building In Baltimore’s Skyline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charm City is getting another major addition to it’s skyline.

City officials and a Baltimore-based developer broke ground Tuesday on what’s set to be the tallest building in Baltimore.

What’s old is about to be new again.

A new 44-story mixed-used building is about to go on the site of the old McCormick and Company factory that was torn down in the late 80’s.

Look what we’re getting,” said Councilwoman Rikki Spector (District 5). “It’s just delicious.”

Steve Gorn is president and CEO of Baltimore-based Questar properties.

“This is an ultra luxury apartment building and we are looking forward to sharing the market with our friends across the harbor,” said Gorn, ‘But we are definitely going to compliment one another.”

He’s referring to the luxury Four Seasons condos being built in Harbor East.

The blue glass building will house almost 400 apartments and more than 12,000-square-feet of retail space.

414 Light Street is one of four major development projects happening right now in Baltimore City, including one, on South Charles Street and another at 10 Light Street.

“Buildings are filling in in the core of downtown. There are historic buildings being renovated for apartments, but it’s always nice to see new construction,” said Kirby Fowler with Downtown Partnership.

Costing $160 million to build, 414 Light Street will be the tallest building in Baltimore.

“This is an exciting day for me and my team for making this happen and I am just thrilled that we are adding another beautiful line to our skyline,” said Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2018.