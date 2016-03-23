Push To Better Protect Children From Sex Abuse In School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Better protection from sexual abuse for children in school. The push follows the chilling child porn case in Prince George’s County involving an elementary school volunteer.

George Solis has more on a proposed law that looks to keep cases like that from ever happening again.

The focus of Erin’s Law is to arm children at every school in the state with the knowledge necessary to protect themselves from those looking to prey on them where they should feel safest.

A tale of child sex abuse so graphic, it shook an entire Prince George’s County community to its core.

“These charges have kept many of us up at night,” said Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Deonte Carraway stands accused of sexually exploiting children in multiple locations, including forcing them to have sex with him and each other while being filmed.

“All of our child exploitation cases are horrible. This case is particularly disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein.

Police uncovered Carraway was employed as a teacher’s aide while the alleged abuse occurred. Seventeen victims were identified. One of the alleged victims’ mothers opened up to WJZ.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m still in shock,” she said.

The ongoing case was at the forefront of abuse prevention advocates Wednesday at the state capital.

“The Deonte Carraway case very well could have been avoided if those children knew at that early grade level — kindergarten, first grade, second grade — what sexual abuse was,” said Adam Rosenberg, Baltimore Child Abuse Center.

Lawmakers and even a former Miss America are now urging for a new law that creates better education and awareness against sexual abuse in schools.

“It seems like such a taboo conversation to have, but it’s not… it’s something every child needs to learn,” said Mallory Hagan, Miss America 2013.

If it passes, Maryland would become the 27th state to enact Erin’s Law. The hope is that it prevents another Carraway case from ever happening again.

Earlier this month, Carraway pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

If convicted, Carraway faces life in prison.