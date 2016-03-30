Laurel Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Wife

March 30, 2016 1:11 PM

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man faces murder charges after he was arrested Tuesday for allegedly paying an undercover cop to kill his wife in a murder-for-hire plot, according to Howard County police.

Aafaq Manejwala, 36, of Polished Pebble Way, was booked on charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder into the Howard County Detention Center where he’s being held without bond.

Manejwala came under scrutiny after investigators received a tip that he was looking for someone who would be willing to kill his wife in exchange for cash, according to police. Then a police informant introduced the suspect to an undercover detective who was posing as a hitman.

During three meetings in March, Manejwala laid out plans to pay the hitman $15,000 to murder his wife and stage it to look like she was the victim of a home invasion or burglary gone wrong, police said. Manejwala allegedly even led the undercover cop to his home, showed him video of the interior and a photo of his wife.

Manejwala met with the officer Tuesday and made a partial payment of the killing, promising to pay the rest on April 1 when the deed was done. It was at that point that police took him into custody and charged him in the plot.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia