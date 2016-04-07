Severe Storms Rip Up Roofing, Cause Damage Across Md.

April 7, 2016 6:25 PM By Ava-joye Burnett

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Dangerous storms roll through parts of Maryland. The damage in some places so severe, business could not go on as usual.

Ava-joye Burnett has more on the storms that caught some people by surprise.

From the sky and on the ground, for Dundalk residents, it was a quick but powerful storm many didn’t see coming.

“Trust me, it sounded like a roaring runaway train. It was awful,” Rose Marie Smith said.

Smith told WJZ part of her neighbor’s Chimney fell off, flinging an antenna to the ground.

“It was hitting so hard against the window, I could see nothing because I did get up to look through there to see what is happening? You couldn’t tell anything,” she said.

Down the street, the roof of a truck rental business ripped up. The building is now deemed unsafe and no one is allowed inside. One employee told WJZ that they had to move some of the trucks from the parking lot.

Debris was scattered all over North Point Boulevard. And just feet away at Thompson Auto Dealership, a salesman told WJZ about 20 of their used cars were damaged.

The storms had a wide reach–there was hail in other parts of Baltimore County; and on the Eastern Shore, there were more ripped up roofs and siding pealed off.

It’s all the aftermath of several severe thunderstorm warnings across the state.

“We were watching, and actually, shingles were blowing off the roofs on the houses next door to us,” said Lori Rabuck, Dundalk. “We knew something big hit because it was just raining, and then all of a sudden, they were blowing onto our porch from other peoples’ houses.”

Wind gusts were recorded of up to 40 miles-per-hour. In some cases, they were even stronger.

Right now, there is no confirmation that a tornado touched down.

More from Ava-joye Burnett
Comments

One Comment

