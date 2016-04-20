Funeral Being Held For Firefighter Fatally Shot In Maryland

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

April 20, 2016 12:03 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — A funeral is being held for a firefighter who was fatally shot while responding to a call for help at a home in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

The funeral for firefighter John Ulmschneider is being held Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Parish in Hollywood, Maryland. A private family burial will follow.

Ulmschneider was killed Friday when firefighters went to a Temple Hills home after the brother of the man who lived there told authorities he was concerned about the man. When the firefighters arrived, the person inside was unresponsive, so they decided to force entry. As that was happening, the person inside fired several rounds. Another firefighter, Kevin Swain, and the resident of the home’s brother were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

