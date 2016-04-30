3 Former Terps Football Players Selected In NFL Draft

April 30, 2016 3:32 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Former University of Maryland defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

With Jefferson’s selection, Maryland has had three players drafted for the first time since five Terps went in 2009. Jefferson joins Sean Davis (second round, 58th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Yannick Ngakoue (third round, 69th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars), who were chosen on Friday.

Jefferson, a 2015 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, started all 12 games on the defensive line for the Terps this past season. He ranked among the Top 20 players in the Big Ten with 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Jefferson led all Terp linemen with 39 tackles in 2015. He also recorded an interception, blocked kick, forced fumble and fumble recovery on the year.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia