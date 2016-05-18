Ravens John Urschel To Play Chess Against U.S. Champion

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland Friday Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

May 18, 2016 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Chess, chess champion, John Urschel, MIT, NFL, Ravens, Sports
BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 1: Guard John Urschel #64 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the San Diego Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel is not your average football player. During the offseason, Usrchel has been working on his Ph.D at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spoke at a Penn State commencement, and continuing his mathematical research.

This week he will take on a new challenge. Urschel will compete against U.S champion Fabiano Caruana in a chess match for the Liberty Science Center’s “World Blitz Chess Title Bout.”

Ravens John Urschel Starting His PhD At MIT

The match is part of the center’s Genius Gala and the competition will give the players just seconds to make moves.

Caruana is the third highest-rated chess player of all time, and is the visiting grandmaster and ambassador for the Liberty Science Center’s Chess Works! program.

Caruana has a U.S. chess rating of 2870. Bobby Fischer’s peak rating was 2785. Urschel has a U.S. chess rating of 1601.

