Baltimore Police Stepping Up Security For Verdict In Nero Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Security is expected to be stepped up around the Mitchell Courthouse on Monday when the verdict is read in the trial of Officer Edward Nero.

Meghan McCorkell has more on police plans.

Police officials say they do expect protesters outside the courthouse. They just want to ensure those protests remain peaceful.

As the city prepares for a verdict in the Officer Edward Nero trial, the Baltimore Police Department is also preparing for whatever that could bring.

“We’re not stopping everything because of the verdict being rendered, but of course, we are well aware of implications,” said T.J. Smith, Baltimore Police Department.

They are trying to prevent more chaos, like the riots that broke out after the death of Freddie Gray.

On Monday, police will have additional resources on hand that could be brought in to assist.

Officers from other jurisdictions are also on standby, and the sheriff’s department is expected to step up patrols as the verdict comes down.

Barricades have remained up around the courthouse area since the start of the Officer William Porter trial.

Prior to the mistrial declared in the Porter case, city officials were tense.

“Whatever the verdict, we need everyone in our city to respect the judicial process,” Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in December 2015.

The case only drew a small number of demonstrators, with just two arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police say peaceful protesters are welcome outside the courthouse on Monday.

“Those who break the law shouldn’t be confused with protesters — because they aren’t protesters, they’re criminals,” said Smith.

Officers will be ready, no matter what the verdict is.

Police officials say at this point, they aren’t expecting any road closures around the courthouse on Monday.