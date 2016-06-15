Ronnie Stanley Adopted A Dog From BARCS In Baltimore

June 15, 2016 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Adopt Don't Shop, Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, BARCS animal shelter, Ronnie Stanley
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Ronnie Stanley of Notre Dame reacts after being picked #6 overall by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that the Ravens have released Eugene Monroe, it’s looking like the Ravens first round draft pick, Ronnie Stanley, will be making Baltimore his permanent home.

And how do you make a home feel complete? You get a dog.

Stanley recently visited BARCS Animal Shelter in Baltimore in search of adding a pup to his family. Accompanied by his girlfriend and team mate, Alexander Lewis, they were on the lookout for a very specific type of dog.

“We are looking for dog that’s been here a long time and maybe not-so-adoptable,” they told BARCS.

The shelter introduced Stanley to Winter, a dog who spent most of her six years falling into unfortunate situations, and it was apparently love at first sight.

Ronnie and his girlfriend signed Winter’s adoption papers and took her to her new home the same day.

BARCS said, “We are so proud to have amazing guys like Ronnie to be role models to the kids in our city. Not only does his single act of kindness make adoption cool, but it makes giving love to an imperfectly perfect dog a ‘manly’ thing to do.”

You can read Winter’s full story on BARCS Facebook page.

