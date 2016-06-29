Ex-School Aide Indicted On 270 Counts In Sex Abuse Case

GLENARDEN, Md. (WJZ)– A former Maryland school aid is now facing a 270 count indictment in connection to a shocking report that he allegedly sexually abused more than a dozen children.

The former school aide 22-year-old Deonte Carraway is accused of victimizing children at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School, having sex with them or forcing them to perform sex acts on each other while he videotaped.

In court documents obtained by WJZ, Carraway confesses to the crime, telling investigators: “I know it was wrong, I’m a bad person. I’m not a child of god for doing this, I know I’m grown.”

Investigators found 38 videos on Carraway’s phone. Police say he also victimized children at a local community center and at the Zion Praise Tabernacle Church, where he directed the youth choir.

Authorities say more than a dozen students have been victimized.

On Wednesday, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks indicted Carraway on 270 counts of sex abuse of a minor, sex offenses and child porn charges.