Baltimore Craigslist Poster Offering ‘Pokémon Go Chauffeur’ Services

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who identifies himself on Craigslist as a Pokémon master named Mike B. is offering paid rides around Baltimore for those Pokemon GO players who want to make the game a little easier for themselves.

Pokemon Go is a new augmented reality phone app that uses GPS to guide users to real-world landmarks for the purpose of collecting the digital cartoon creatures. It’s been downloaded by millions of people, causing Nintendo’s stock to soar.

Walking long distances helps users achieve game objectives, like hatching Pokémon eggs, encountering “Pokéstops” where they can collect gear to help catch new monsters and heal injured ones, and fighting their Pokémon at “gyms.”

But this particular Craigslist poster wants to help those gamers who aren’t interested in the exercise element of the game.

He writes:

“Have you ever wanted to have your very own chauffeur personally drive you around to Baltimore’s Poke-Stops and Gyms? Looks like your wish has been granted! For one hour I will personally drive you around to Baltimore’s Poke-Stops & Gyms helping you catch them all. Benefits:

1. GET ALL OF THE STEPS WITH NONE OF THE SWEAT – We will drive around at egg incubation speed so that you still get credit towards hatching your eggs.

2. GO ANYWHERE – You have a choice of traveling where you want in the Baltimore City area or take one of my pre-constructed routes.*

3. NO HASSLE – I can pick you up and drop you off at your house. Or we can meet in Hampden.

4. GET VARIETY – Explore all of Baltimore to find different kinds of Pokemon. Feel free to contact me if you want to know more info. I accept both cash and Venmo.”

